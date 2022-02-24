SAN DIEGO — Russia’s attack on Ukraine has members of both local Ukrainian and Russian communities on edge.

A “Stand For Ukraine” rally formed and grew Thursday afternoon outside the San Diego County Administration Building, where people were showing their support for Ukrainians caught in the chaos. They brought signs and flags and raised their voices to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many Ukrainian-Americans in San Diego were watching on in shock as they learned of destruction in their hometowns and civilian deaths.

“There was some shelling of my hometown in which, according to some news, one civilian was killed,” Ukranian-American Nataliia Kuchai told FOX 5.

Demonstrators are worried about their friends and family members back home.

“We need to remember what war is about,” Kuchai said. “It is about lost lives. It is about blood, deprivation, suffering and I don’t want that to happen to my country.

Kuchai says she has received support from not only fellow Ukrainians but also Russians in America who do not side with Putin.

“Can’t believe that and shame,” local Russian Mariia Tiutiukina told FOX 5. “I feel shame for that president. It’s not my president. I didn’t choose him. No one chose him so, shame.”

Wiping away tears, Tiutiukina showed her support at the rally for her Ukrainian friends, calling on other Russians to stand up for Ukraine.

“We want peace and I hope people from Saint Petersburg, Moscow, all of our cities in Russia will go, will walk, will talk and will stop him. I hope so. I want this,” Tiutiukina said.

“We don’t want war,” Kuchai said. “None of the Ukrainians want war. Nobody wants to die. We never wanted to invade another country but we will defend ours.”

Organizers have planned several more rallies like this one planned for Friday and the weekend. Demonstrators said they will continue to raise their voices against the invasion and in support of Ukraine.