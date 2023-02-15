SAN DIEGO – A “No Travel” warning is in effect for several states across Mexico as cartel violence has erupted in the normally safe tourist areas.



Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas have all been identified by the United States State Department as no travel areas.

“It’s scary, it really is, you have to listen to the State Department,” said Bobbie Findlay, a longtime travel agent from San Diego.

Findlay says these warnings are rare, but not unheard of. One of the differences is the violence has been in some cases close to the tourist areas.

“Why they are targeting is because there are more tourists around the wealthier areas,” Findlay said.

These warnings have been given just as plans for spring break are being finalized.

Baja California does not have a no travel warning, but the State Department is warning tourists to stay on the main roads and avoid remote locations.

“I have people going right now to Cabo. I tell them to watch out, but be careful. Stay within your surroundings, if you want to walk around, try to go on organized tours, and if you go out at night, try to come home at a decent time,” Findlay said.