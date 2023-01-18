SAN DIEGO — More than 140 scholarships are available for local students, the San Diego Foundation (SDF) announced Wednesday

The organizations Common Scholarship Application, which will respectively award around $3.5 million in assistance, is open for applicants until March 8. This one stop shop allows students to apply for multiple scholarships with one application.

The scholarships are eligible for four-year universities, two-year colleges, graduate and vocational schools. The scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors, undergraduates, graduate, medical and professional school students and adult re-entry students, the organization explained.

“When we support historically under-resourced college students, we’re fostering equity of opportunity in San Diego and supporting the local talent pipeline that builds our region’s workforce,” said Danielle Valenciano, director of the SDF Community Scholarship Program. “Research shows that scholarships reduce students’ work and debt burden, making them more likely to graduate from college and to do so on time.”

SDF said the Community Scholars Initiative gives students the tools and financial support to continue their education. Students can begin their application here.

Since 1997, the program has awarded more than $46 million to more than 12,000 college students from San Diego, according to its website.