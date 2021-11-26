Local stores thankful for support ahead of Small Business Saturday

DEL MAR, Calif. — Whether you’ve started your shopping online or in person, Black Friday always brings a big holiday rush.

Small businesses say they’ve received a lot of support in the last year to keep them afloat, and they are looking forward to keeping that momentum going into Small Business Saturday.

“People have been shopping and in mass numbers compared to previously,” said Lindsey Lamoureux, owner at West of Camden.

Jess Vargas, owner of Adobe, says they’ve been able to stay in business thanks to the support.

Local businesses like West of Camden, Adobe and so many others at One Paseo in Del Mar are celebrating a holiday shopping season much different than in 2020. The previous year was marked by strictly curbside pick-up orders or very limited indoor shopping capacities.

“The loyalty and longevity wasn’t here yet with customers because it was still fairly new,” Lamoureux said.

From barren to busy, business has certainly picked up and that loyalty is now there more than ever to shop local.

“The feedback from all the customers for us having local, fair trade and sustainability, and them really wanting to support this small businesses has been really amazing,” Vargas said.

The support has given small business owners the confidence to cater to what they feel is best for their business and valued employees, which are not easy to come by these days. West of Camden took a step back from Black Friday to give employees and customers a break, but will offer promotions for Small Business Saturday to show their appreciation for shoppers.