SAN DIEGO — Some San Diego stores are hoping that some new organic product regulations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be good for consumers.

The USDA is increasing its regulations on organic products to protect the integrity of organic products, with more oversight.

Windmill Farms Community Market in Del Cerro sells a lot of organic products and agrees that the USDA new rule is good for transparency.

“Now if you have a better oversight of it, it’s going to make sure it is organic what they are claiming it is,” said Rob Heinz, the assistant store director at Windmill Farms Community Market.

For the first time since 1990, the USDA is expanding the regulations on organic products in “The Strengthening Organic Enforcement Rule (SOE).”

Click here to read the USDA publishing SOE final rule.

The rule increases regulations will include the production, handling and sales of organic products.

Heinz said he can also see how adding more standards could slow down some of their organic suppliers, who are trying to catch up because of supply chain issues.

“It could be putting a damper on the whole thing of us getting these products back in,” Heinz said.

FOX 5 asked Heinz which products he is referring to.

“Cereals, soups, there are organic soups that are in the market they are finally coming back because they are trying to get labels, cans, jars,” Heinz answered.

As shoppers weigh their options, the rule reinforces trust in the organic label.

The rule ensures more on-site inspections and requires a certification for organic imports, plus businesses must have certifications showing links to their supply chain are organic.

“We want to make sure that we are not cross-contaminating the products of organic because people want to eat the freshest they can without having the germicide of non-organic products,” Heinz said.

To see if you are impacted by SOE, click here

The rule will take effect on March 20, 2023, and those impacted will have a year to comply with the changes.