SAN DIEGO — A shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday that killed more than a dozen children sent shockwaves around the U.S. as well as the San Diego area.

Local and state politicians reacted via social media after Texas officials announced that the gunman had opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing at least 18 children and three adults. The suspected shooter also is dead, believed to have been killed by police officers but it is still under investigation.

Gavin Newsom, California governor: “14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW.”

Gov. Newsom also tweeted: “Commonsense gun safety laws work. In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s. We won’t solve this overnight — but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis.”

Todd Gloria, San Diego mayor: “San Diego grieves with Uvalde, Texas amid this unimaginable horror that has struck their community. We can’t continue to act like this kind of senseless gun violence is normal — it’s not. We must reform this country’s gun laws. Now.”

Sara Jacobs, congresswoman of California’s 53rd District: “I am absolutely devastated for the children, teachers, and families impacted by the shooting in Uvalde. We have to do better for our children.”

Nora Vargas, vice chair of San Diego County Board of Supervisors: “Beyond devastated to hear of another deadly school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the students and teacher that lost their lives in Uvalde TX. The community is in my prayers.”

Nathan Fletcher, supervisor of San Diego County’s 4th District: “14 children and a teacher are dead at a Texas elementary school. Every parent is heartbroken and terrified. NRA and GOP will say more guns are the answer. It is time for us to demand action on gun control now.”

Darrell Issa, congressman of California’s 50th District: “Our thoughts and prayers are with these families.”

Jim Desmond, member of San Diego County Board of Supervisors from the 5th District: “Just seeing the horrific news in Uvalde, Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and children during this extremely difficult time.”