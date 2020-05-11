Local sheriff’s deputy serenades seniors amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Living in a pandemic can be a time of loneliness for a lot of people. That’s especially true for seniors who are more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

But one San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy has been working to bring them a little hope.

Plucking away at his guitar, the deputy surprised area seniors this week with a rendition of the legendary Ben E. King song “Stand By Me.” The private, one-on-one concerts are made possible through the department’s You Are Not Alone program, which is designed to offer a “peace of mind” for elderly adults.

The program used to make house calls to check in on seniors before the pandemic. Now volunteers only can call them due to statewide stay-at-home restrictions — so organizers decided to get creative with the program this week using the talents of one deputy.

More information on the program is available online at sdsheriff.net.