ENCINITAS, Calif. — Local rescue divers are following the efforts to save the five-man submersible lost while searching for the Titanic wreckage.

Gregory Napier is a North County Scuba Center rescuer who has worked with manned and unmanned submersibles. He says the crew are at the “mercy of the elements.”

“They are pounding the pavements, so to speak, with a lot of ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) out there that are unmanned…” Napier said. “With their sonar, they are going to have to cover a huge vast area near the wreck.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard and a group of French rescuers are all working against the precious hours left to find the crew, who was lost about 13,000 feet under water.

When the Titanic submersible went radio silence, experts say the crew had been underwater for only 1:45 minutes.

According to search and rescuers, this type of exploration is about as dangerous as it gets.

“I think the ocean is more probably is a little more hostile than space is,” Napier said.

Diving roughly three miles deep to see the Titanic, the pressure outside the five-man sub leaves no room for error. Experts say one crack can result in a catastrophic failure.

The crew is expected to have until early Thursday before the rescue mission turns into a recovery mission.