Local salons turn to UV light to sanitize work spaces

LA JOLLA, Calif. – With salons and other personal care businesses reopening this month, some have turned to ultraviolet light devices to sanitize work spaces for returning customers and employees.

“My thought is we can’t get shut down again,” said Janie Snyder, a hairstylist with Nobel Salon in La Jolla. “So, we’ll do anything possible to make everything as safe as possible.”

In reopening, Snyder’s salon added three air-purifying, ultraviolet light devices. But they’re far from the only ones utilizing the technology. Some UV products including wands, flashlights and cellphone holders appear to be selling well online in recent weeks, many of which are billed as a way to remove bacteria and viruses from surfaces.

“In this day and age, better safe than sorry,” said Joel Elazar, owner of a UV light device that cleans cell phones.

“Whether it works or not, I’m not sure,” he said, laughing.

There is some evidence that UV devices work on some forms of coronavirus, according to Dr. Richard Chaffoo, a plastic surgeon in La Jolla.

Chaffoo said UV light has been known to work on MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 and that it “probably works on COVID-19,” but scientific studies have yet to confirm that to be true.

For businesses considering the technology, Chaffoo recommends paying for a high-quality product with proper documentation as well as not using the devices directly on skin. But even if the technology is present, he said businesses still should encourage basic safety steps such as hand-washing and wearing a facial covering.



“We don’t want to give people a false sense of security,” he said. “You turn it on and it sits in the corner looking fancy. We don’t want people to let their guards down.”