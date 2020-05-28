Local salon reopens with safety of customers, staff in mind

SAN DIEGO — Local salons are rushing to open after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions this week on barbershops and beauty parlors, clearing them to reopen after months of closures with new health and safety guidelines.

Stylists at Joelle’s Salon & Day Spa in San Diego’s Carmel Mountain Plaza had mixed emotions Wednesday about opening so soon.

“It happened really quick so I’m nervous,” stylist Karen Kayser said, “but we have to get back sometime.”

Under the state’s new reopening guidelines, masks now are worn by all in Joelle’s shop and temperatures are taken at the door. But even those guidelines did little to dampen the spirits of customers upon reopening.

“Feeling like refreshing back to life,” one masked client said.

Some local salons are reporting heavy traffic and a few are responding by extending working hours to accommodate all of the missed haircuts and services from the past two months.

With doors open again, owners like Sana Peter are trying to stay focused on the big picture ⁠— the health and wellness of everyone in their building.

“We are just working really hard to take care of the clients, the stylists and keep the staff safe so we all hopefully stay healthy,” Peter said.