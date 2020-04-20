Local rescue saves dozens of dogs from being euthanized in Mexico

One of more than 200 dogs saved by a San Diego-based rescue during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: The Animal Pad)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego-based animal rescue has saved more than 200 dogs during the coronavirus pandemic, preventing many of them from being euthanized in Mexico.

Volunteers for the all-breed rescue, called The Animal Pad, say they’ve helped more dogs in the past month or so than they are typically able to rescue in half a year. The organization credits a surge of people stepping up to foster the animals — caring for them at home until they can be adopted — and the hard work of its volunteers.

Many of the dogs at Animal Pad come from a partner-shelter in Ensenada, Mexico, which rescues the animals from a crowded local pound, where they would otherwise be euthanized. Volunteers have been bringing the dogs into the U.S. from across the border, but are also taking on animals from American shelters and rescues that simply can’t keep employees on the payroll, or are too crowded to care for the dogs.

The organization has partnered with local restaurants and breweries to include flyers about adoptable dogs with to-go orders as they continue to expand their efforts.

“The more people … that are able to help (fosters, adopters, volunteers, vets, etc.), the more dogs we can continue to rescue,” Corina Asher, an Animal Pad volunteer, told FOX 5.

Learn more about The Animal Pad here.