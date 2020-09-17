Local politicians call on Newsom for guidance on reopening playgrounds

SAN DIEGO — Local politicians are supporting a statewide effort to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide guidance to cities and counties about reopening playgrounds.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, along with 23 bipartisan members of the California Legislature, sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter Wednesday asking for additional guidance about reopening outdoor activities for youth. The letter argued playgrounds are critical for kids and families to access because they provide outdoor space and exercise.

The letter said with the reopening of fitness centers and gyms, there is little mention of playgrounds in the most updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health. The letter states the members want to ensure children across the state are not unfairly deprived of their opportunities for outdoor play.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he is “100% on board with this bipartisan call for change.” In a tweet Wednesday, Faulconer added, “Why can’t kids use playgrounds in California? If we can cut hair outside, move restaurants outside, do yoga outside — we can let kids play outside! I’m urging the Governor to recognize this fact and open playgrounds.”