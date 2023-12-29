SAN DIEGO — The surf slammed into the piers across the county, spraying and soaking locals and tourists all trying to get close, but not too close to the powerful swells.

“You are feeling it right now, it shakes it wobbles… it’s kind of exciting, but scary,” said Trisha Baglioni, a manager for a restaurant on the Imperial Beach Pier.

The surf was a solid eight to 12 feet, with sneaker sets even bigger and more swell is on the way.

The Ocean Beach Pier and Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach were shutdown due to the heavy surf, but the Oceanside pier stayed open throughout the biggest surf.

“Definitely some big ones this evening, but early, it was really crazy,” said one woman from Oceanside.

Experts say this northwest swell is going to be joined by another swell bringing even bigger waves Saturday and the Coast Guard is warning small vessels about the dangers of trying to head out of the Mission Bay jetty.

“When the waves were at their biggest, they were thrashing the pier,” said Nixion, a visitor to Oceanside marveling at the power of the surf.