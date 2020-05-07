Local nurse comforted dying COVID-19 patients in New York hospital

SAN DIEGO — San Diego nurses who volunteered to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 in New York are returning home with stories of strength and bravery.

For Elena Johns, it’s been a long month working in a New York hospital battling the coronavirus.

“There were no private rooms and the patients probably within 3 feet of each other and then all of us nurses and doctors bumping into each other too because it’s a big open area,” Johns said. “And the virus is airborne, so it’s all circulating in the air.”

Johns, a critical care nurse with a specialty in hospice care, volunteered to help hospital staff in New York at a time when their resources are stretched to the limit. She’s used to caring for dying patients, she said, but she’s never experienced anything like the current outbreak.

“(There are) lots of opportunities for the germs and the virus to spread,” she said, “and also it was in ICU care so the beginning of my shift, I would try and get all the supplies that I needed for each patient, but it’s hard to know what’s going to happen in 12 hours. Sometimes I did have to run down next-door to the actual ICU to get supplies so there again is more sharing of germs.”

Johns adds, “I tried to take of my PPE when I left an area as I’m going to a new area, but then that takes time so (there’s a) delay in care.”

More than 19,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the state of New York, according to the World Health Organization. California state officials have reported just above 2,400 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic with San Diego County tallying 158 deaths.

The volume of sick and dying sometimes has made it difficult for overwhelmed staff to track daily outcomes, Johns said. Almost all of of her patients were heavily sedated as they fought for their lives. When they didn’t make it, she was there.

“Both of my patients coded at the same time meaning both of them lost their pulse, it was an extremely unique for me I never experienced that before,” she said. “I definitely went into the rooms and held hands with patients especially because their loved ones couldn’t be there and I let the families know that they didn’t pass alone and I was there.”

In recent challenging situations, Johns has tried to remain focused, but she has experienced some of the fear she often sees in her colleagues’ eyes, too.

“We just try to focus on our patient, honestly, and I just had to keep reminding myself I’m here for these 12 hours,” she said, “I have to focus on what’s in front of me: My two patients and (keeping) that fear in check.”