SAN DIEGO — A local non-profit is asking for the public’s help to honor fallen servicemembers buried in Fort Rosecrans and Miramar cemeteries this holiday season.

Volunteers with Wreaths Across America San Diego-Miramar is seeking additional sponsors for their annual wreath-laying ceremony at the two military cemeteries on Dec. 16.

With the ceremony, loved ones and volunteers gather to place thousands of wreaths near the headstones of fallen servicemembers. According to the organization, those who place the wreaths say the name of each veteran aloud as a way of “ensuring their memory lives on.”

However, volunteers with the organization in San Diego County say they are still trying to raise “desperately needed” donations to meet their goal for the number of wreaths they are hoping to place throughout Fort Rosecrans and Miramar.

The Lakeside chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), who is sponsoring the local wreath-laying ceremonies, told Nexstar’s KUSI on Saturday that they are hoping to place wreaths at the headstones of 10,000 of the 120,000 veterans buried at Fort Rosecrans. In Miramar, they are hoping to lay one for all 18,000 servicemembers resting there.

As of Friday, the non-profit says they have collected 3,314 wreaths for Fort Rosecrans and 11,321 for Miramar. Over the weekend, VFW hosted a craft and vendor fair to help raise the funds needed to bring them closer to their goal.

Those that would like to become a sponsor for a wreath to place at either cemetery can do so through Wreaths Across America. For every two wreaths purchased through the organization for $34, a third will go to a deceased American Hero at no charge.

If you would like the wreath to go towards one of the servicemembers buried in San Diego, there is an option when ordering to select a specific location — like Fort Rosecrans — to support with your donation. The last day to order a wreath is Nov. 28.

VFW will also be continuing its craft and vendor fair on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise donations. The fair will be held in the War Memorial Building at 12650 Lindo Lane in Lakeside.