SAN DIEGO — A local organization started getting ready to give disadvantaged children in Tijuana a magical Christmas.

On Saturday, volunteers with Renewal Missions, a Christian non-profit, packed up over 180 gift boxes during an event at the Chinese Evangelical Church in Linda Vista.

The gift boxes, which are filled with donated items, will be handed out to children in Mexico around the holiday season. According to the organization, that includes orphans, children experiencing homelessness and low-income families in Tijuana.

Inside each gift box are toys and games, clumped together based on what items are best for certain ages. The volunteers also packed up essential items, such as toiletries.

Five organizations in Tijuana are partnering with Renewal Missions to distribute the boxes to families and children in need.

Renewal Missions Founder David Pat told FOX 5 that he started the annual event several years ago to help orphans in his home town of Shanghai, China. He then expanded it to Tijuana.

As he described it, the annual event is about spreading positivity to the less fortunate this holiday season and in the future.

“This is just a chance for us Christians to show the love of God through churches and organizations,” Pat said. “We don’t want to give them a box and leave, but these organizations are in the communities of Tijuana and they regularly serve them and their families.”

The gift boxes will be delivered during December. In addition to the gift boxes, Renewal Missions will also be delivering food to those in Tijuana throughout the month.