Local nail salon makes masks to help COVID-19 frontline workers

LAKESIDE, Calif. — After COVID-19 shuttered its business indefinitely, a local nail salon has shifted gears to help frontline workers during the crisis.

Crystal’s Nails & Spa in Lakeside has turned its nail salon into a mask making factory for the community. Salon manager Paul Vo told FOX 5 the effort started from his home with some inspiration from his sister, who works as a nurse.

“She was telling me that hospitals were running low on masks and supplies and we thought to ourselves, ‘Let’s make a mask for her,’” Vo said, adding that one mask quickly turned into 2,500.

“We weren’t expecting it at all,” he said. “At first, we were just making them for friends and neighbors as a way to give back to the community and people started sharing the post and it just went viral and here we are.”

The salon only has been making protective masks for a week. Workers currently are making about 500 a day, most of which have a patriotic theme.

“Bless this country for giving us the opportunity to come here with our freedom and do our business here,” Vo said. “That’s something that we’re grateful for.”

Masks have been made for medical workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, home care facilities, and Cal Fire San Diego.

“First responders are wearing the N95 that they have to wear on call. That makes it a little harder than wearing these that they can wear around the station,” said Tiffany Howell, who’s with Cal Fire.

All the masks made in the salon are being provided to frontline workers for free, Vo said, “This is just something that we can do to give back to the community who have supported us with our business over the years.”

People in the Lakeside community have been donating materials and even sewing machines to help with production.

The salon says the one thing they desperately need right now are elastic bands for the masks.