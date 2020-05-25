Local ceremonies go virtual to honor fallen service members

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Four iconic San Diego locations, including the USS Midway Museum and Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, were sites for virtual Memorial Day ceremonies Monday.

The collaborative, livestream event began at 9 a.m., and you can watch a replay and learn more about how the ceremonies came together on the Midway Museum’s website.

Because of the restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators or visitors were allowed for the live broadcast, organizers said.

A Marine Color Guard presents colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on May 25, 2020 in San Diego, California. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities were streamed on the internet for Memorial Day. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The event was streamed live from Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, Miramar Cemetery, Mt. Soledad National Memorial and the USS Midway Museum.

The Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery was the site of the first commemoration from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and featured Capt. Terry Gordon, Command Chaplain, Navy Region Southwest, who gave an invocation, a performance of the National Anthem, and a flyby from the San Diego Salute Formation Team.

Mt. Soledad National Memorial was the scene from 9:16 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and featured San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Neil O’Connell, president of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association, a tribute to fallen service members, and a bagpipe tribute by Ian Kelly.

At the Miramar National Cemetery from 9:31 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Jared Howard, director of Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries, and U.S. Attorney Bob Brewer spoke.

And from 9:46 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the USS Midway Museum, guest speakers included Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, commander of Navy Region Southwest, and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. Following the speakers, a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and a wreath-laying ceremony to fallen heroes wrapped up the ceremony.