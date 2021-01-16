Local man hospitalized after getting shot by family member

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with injuries sustained in a shooting involving a family member in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood.

The victim and a 55-year-old man were arguing at 9:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Trojan Avenue when the older man pulled a gun and shot the victim in the lower right groin area, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim’s girlfriend took him to a hospital for treatment of a non- life-threatening gunshot wound, Heims said.

The suspect fled and was later identified as a family member.

A detailed description of the suspect was not disclosed.