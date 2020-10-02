Local man hopes homegrown pumpkin will smash SoCal record

SANTEE, Calif. — A local man hopes his giant homegrown pumpkin will smash at least one record this year.

In the front yard of their Santee home, Jim Fredricks and his son grew two massive pumpkins — one estimated to weigh a whopping 1,600 pounds and the other, 900 pounds. They will find out for certain Saturday when they take the pumpkins to Irvine for an official weigh-in.

Last year, Fredricks broke San Diego County’s all-time record with a pumpkin that weighed in at 1,531 pounds. But that pumpkin was short of Southern California’s all time record, one he hopes to break this year.

As one might imagine, Fredricks’ pumpkins are quite the spectacle in his East County neighborhood.

“People stop their cars, back up and start taking pictures,” Fredricks said. “They’re in disbelief. It’s pretty amazing.”

The gigantic gourds will be on display around San Diego County later this month. The larger of the two will go to Belmont Park on Oct. 24 while the smaller will go to Parkway Plaza, where people will have the opportunity to guess its weight and earn a prize during a drive-through Halloween event.