Local LGBTQ community celebrates Supreme Court discrimination ruling

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s LGBTQ community held a virtual rally Tuesday celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision confirming they are legally protected from discrimination in the workplace.

Many speakers said even with this new layer of protection, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done and the fight is not over.

The 6-to-3 vote was personal for San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez, who has been fighting for over the last couple of decades.

“My husband got fired from his job three different times in two years and it was very clear that the reason for his termination was because of his sexual orientation,” Lopez said.

Lopez says after the mistreatment his husband experienced in the workplace, he knew it was time to make a change.

“That really was sort of the catalyst for me to say I got to do something more, we have to do something more,” Lopez said.

As of Monday’s landmark ruling, employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender violate title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was a major defeat for the Trump Administration, which argued Title VII did not protect those based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“This is huge for a number of reasons. It’s now illegal across the country and doesn’t depend on state law anymore,” said Richard Segal, a member of the National Leadership Council for Lambda Legal.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision is a major victor for the LGBTQ community, many say it’s just the first step to what could be a very long process.

“We believe that to ensure the LGBTQ community remains an important part of our workforce,” said Eddie Rey, executive director of Equality Business Alliance. “We need to have full inclusion so again. I cannot state it enough — we need your support in contacting our representatives, our state senators and urge them to support the equality act.”

Right now, millions of LGBTQ people can still legally be denied certain things like housing, education, credit and the chance to serve on a jury. The Equality Act would ban these forms of discrimination. It was passed in the House last year, but has yet to make it out of the Senate.