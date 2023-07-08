SAN DIEGO — Ahead of next week’s controversial vote on the detachment of two North County water districts from the San Diego County Water Authority, several local leaders voiced their concern for how the proposed divorce could impact water rates.

The proposal — submitted to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFC) earlier this year — is the latest in a years-long fight over whether the utility districts, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District, can leave the county’s central water agency to switch providers to a cheaper option in Riverside County.

During a meeting of the LAFC in June, representatives for the two agencies argued that rising rates for water through the County Water Authority has placed a financial burden on their customers, mostly small farmers, that they cannot afford.

“This is all about fairness. Over the last decade, the Water Authority has risen rates on Fallbrook and Rainbow by average of 8% each year. It’s not sustainable and this year we are facing a 14% increase,” Noelle Denke with Fallbrook PUD said last month.

By switching, the two North County districts say they could save their customers as much as $7.6 million a year by switching.

However, many local leaders strongly oppose the proposed divorce, voicing their concerns that it could increase how much other county residents end up paying for their water during a press conference on Friday.

“They aren’t the only agriculture in San Diego County,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said during the conference. “Valley Center, Escondido, Ramona, Vista and even some parts of my city, the City of San Diego on the far north, also have agricultural organizations.”

“If LAFC votes yes for the detachment on Monday, all of those agricultural areas will have to pay more for their water,” Gloria continued. “I want the public to know, if you do not live in Fallbrook or Rainbow, you will have to pay more for water … that’s unfair, it’s not right, it’s not okay.”

According to the Water Authority, residents could pay as much as $200 million more in water over the next decade should the two North County districts leave for the Riverside County supplier, Eastern Municipal Water District.

Most of this cost comes from major investment projects the Water Authority has taken up to diversify the region’s supply in recent decades.

Rising costs for transporting water from the drought-stricken Colorado River also has exacerbated local rates, given that sales are significantly down from decades past. Most recently, the Water Authority approved an increase in wholesale water rates for its 24 retail agencies by 9.4% for the next fiscal year.

However, the detachers argue that an multi-million dollar exit fee associated with the split will offset the added cost estimated for the remaining 22 districts connected to the Water Authority.

“Our agriculture has suffered enough and there will be no agriculture left in North County based on what the additional revenue the Water Authority is projecting to generate from them in the future,” Fallbrook PUD General Manager Jack Bebee said in a statement Friday.

On Monday, the LAFC will be holding a special meeting to vote on the proposed separation of the Fallbrook and Rainbow water agencies.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.