SAN DIEGO — Local leaders on Thursday are kicking off a construction project that would repair roads in the Mira Mesa neighborhood. It’s all part of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s plan to fix several streets covered in potholes in America’s Finest City.

Mira Mesa resident Dayshannai Harris told FOX 5 she has had to replace three flat tires because of San Diego roads.

“I’ve gotten a lot of flat tires from these roads…they keep saying they’re fixing them, but they’re not getting fixed,” Harris said.

That could soon change. The city of San Diego is cracking down on cracked roads, potholes and problematic streets.

“I see that, and I feel ownership over it. I’m the Mayor. I want this change,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria explained.

On Thursday, Mira Mesa residents will wake up to good news.

“It’s been rough. Especially around the Gold Coast area,” resident Ewart Boyd said.

Shortly after sunrise, the city will begin its first reconstruction project the area has seen since the ’90s.

“Folks there have been living with a substandard street almost since the neighborhood was built 40 years ago,” Gloria said.

In hopes of a long-term solution, the city will start the process of restoring years’ worth of damaged roads. The reconstruction would first start by removing, then rebuilding roadways along Gold Coast Dr. between Thanksgiving Ln. and Camino Ruiz as well as Parkdale Ave.

Construction will be divided into phases with street reconstruction starting after crews install storm drains and make sidewalk repairs. The project is expected to finish late next year.

“What we’re doing is finally taking the corrective action that has been long due in this neighborhood, not just to resurface the street but to really rebuild it in a way that will last long term,” Gloria said.

If you are wondering if streets in your neighborhood will be fixed, the city has a map showing resurfacing projects that have been completed and that are planned.

On Wednesday, city council advanced an ordinance that could lead to changes in San Diego’s Street preservation laws. These changes would hold utility crews, both public and private, to a higher standard, requiring companies to pay for and restore damages, rather than the taxpayer.