Local lawmaker’s push to reopen places of worship gains momentum

SAN DIEGO — The push by State Sen. Brian Jones for Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen California’s places of worship is gaining momentum, and a local pastor is one of more than 3,000 people who have signed the petition.

Jones, a Republican, wrote a letter to the governor’s office Tuesday calling on him to allow synagogues, mosques, temples and churches to open back up. Since then, thousands of churches across the state have signed the petition to resume worship.

Pastor Cindy Hope of The Promise Church in Escondido said she recently signed the petition calling on Newsom to remove all restrictions on places of worship. Since the statewide shutdown, Hope has been preaching the word of God with an absent congregation.

“We’re grateful for phones and technology but we need to be able to pray with them to tell them to come to their house of worship and experience God’s presence,” she said.

The church has been shut down for more than two months after Newsom said places of worship are not considered essential. The move resulted in a Chula Vista church, its senior pastor and a Carmel Valley rabbi suing Newsom and other state and local officials.

“It’s against our civil rights,” Hope said. “It’s against our constitutional rights to take this away from people. You can tell I’m fired up about this.”

She says she’s tired of politicians like Newsom squashing people’s religious freedom and she’s decided to open the church.

“On May 31, we’re opening our doors. It’s Pentecost Sunday and we’ll following CDC guidelines as best as we can,” Hope said.

Jones also sent a letter to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors asking them to lift the ban on places of worship.

A spokesperson for Jones told FOX 5 the governor responded to his letter. “There is a follow-discussion to the request scheduled and Senator Jones looks forward to continue working with the governor and religious leaders on the issue.”

Hope is praying Newsom will understand how essential places of worship are and remove all restrictions.

“The people are crying out and saying, ‘please, when are you going to open your doors, please help us, we need help.’ What good am I as a pastor if I say, ‘listen to this one man?’ No, I listen to God,” said Hope.

A lot of people are not in favor of churches reopening because of issues like lack of social distancing and too many people being in one place at the same time.

Jones had planned to meet with Newsom and his team Thursday night or Friday.