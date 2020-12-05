Local Humane Society to rescue 23 dogs from Mexico

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will take in 23 puppies, adolescent, and adult dogs from the Mexican state of Sonora Saturday morning — the latest in a series of lifesaving transports from Rescue Fenix in Obregon, working hand-in-paw with the humane society and Greater Good Charities.

“These dogs were rescued from the streets and taken to the Rescue Fenix shelter,” said John Van Zante, RCHS spokesman. “They live in outdoor colony kennels. The puppies and smaller dogs compete for food with every other dog. Many of them would not survive if they were not taken in by Rescue Fenix then transferred out of there.”

The dogs began their 17 hour ride to Tijuana early Friday morning. They crossed the border early Saturday morning and then got some rest at the home of a Rescue Fenix volunteer in Escondido.

The dogs are scheduled to be transferred to RCHS in Encinitas on Saturday morning. Rescue Fenix volunteer Georgina Parsa, who lives in Escondido, will complete the transfer.

“Our Medical team will perform examinations before the dogs are settled into their new kennels with food, water, and their first soft bedding,” said Judi Sanzo, RCHS president. “Some of them will go into foster care with trained RCHS volunteers. In the coming days the dogs will receive more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment including spay or neuter, and each dog will be micro chipped before becoming available for adoption.”

Sanzo said the relationship between Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Rescue Fenix is new, but it’s already proven successful.

“From the first transfer, we were told that the dogs and puppies who arrived here would not have survived if we had not taken them. That’s how important this is. Together — we save lives,” Sanzo said.

For more information about Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s adoptions visit www.sdpets.org or call 760-753-6413.