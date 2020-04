SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego County residents who have contracted coronavirus jumped from 966 on Thursday to 1,112 on Friday, county health officials said.

In addition to the 146 new cases reported, health officials said another county resident has died after contracting the virus, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 17. The latest resident who succumbed to the virus was identified as a man in his late 70s.

