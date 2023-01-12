SAN DIEGO — The storms across San Diego County have left beach communities flooded, damaged and watching the forecast for the next swells on the way.

Sand has been washed away, leaving homes and beaches with little space to lay down a towel.

“There is a higher sea level than there used to be, but not that much. The main thing we are seeing right now is the seasonal change. Come wintertime, we get the bigger waves, less sand on the beach and we get the highest tides of the year,” said Professor Pat Abbott from San Diego State University.

The compressed shoreline is leaving beach homes and costal businesses more vulnerable than ever.

“If you are a homeowner on the beach, enjoy it, I envy you, but don’t think it’s going to be having your grandkids living there and enjoying it the exact same thing as you are,” Abbott said.

There is a $32 million federal sand replenishment program spearheaded by congressman Mike Levin. The program hopes to put 1 million cubic yards of sand in Oceanside and let the massive amount of sand flow down the coast through the southern areas of the county.

Professor Abbott says more than dredging will be needed to bring the beach back to the way it use to be.

“We are defying mother nature and the only way that I can see is if we are bringing sand from the desert to the coast,” said Professor Abbott.