Local gas prices drop to lowest amount since late 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 23rd consecutive day Saturday, decreasing 2 cents to $3.119, its lowest amount since Dec. 31, 2017.

The average price is 14.6 cents less than one week ago, 42.7 cents lower than one month ago and 45.7 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“With many people staying or working at home this past week, gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Combined with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, we could see the average price in areas close in on $3 per gallon, with many stations selling regular gasoline for much less than that.”