Local furniture maker meets peak demand for desks during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — As more people work from home and so many students begin the school year with distance learning plans, stores are running out of desks during the coronavirus pandemic.

That has been good news for a furniture maker in Barrio Logan. The owner of Old Fashioned Lumber, Donald Woodard, says business is booming. Donald has seen a steady stream of customers looking for desks to complete their new work-spaces at home.

“I’d say (it’s been) at least a 30 to 40% increase, especially in the last month,” Woodard told FOX 5.

Big box stores have also seen a huge spike in sales for office furniture, but some have sold out. IKEA says that, due to the impact of COVID-19, stores are experiencing supply delays that are keeping desks out of their showroom.

That’s where Woodard benefits from his shop’s locally sourced lumber, which he’s had no problem continuing to maintain. “We get oak from Julian,” Woodard said. “We get pine and we get Torrey pine from the Coronado area — all over San Diego actually.”

This week, Woodard has already created three desks for the U.S. Navy. And that’s not the only thing customers have been ordering during the pandemic.

“(Doing business in) the pandemic has been awkward, but actually it’s been great,” Woodard said. “We’ve actually been busier than ever. Everybody’s doing ‘DIY’ projects. Everybody’s doing their remodels right now. Sitting at home wondering what they are going to do, so there’s a lot of building.”

Donald says he can build any size of desk for customers, and he’s sold $15,000 worth of them in just this week alone.