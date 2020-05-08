Local florists can reopen, just in time for Mother’s Day

SAN DIEGO — On the eve of one of the biggest weekends for the restaurant and floral industries, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions to some small businesses.

“We had been watching the news everyday,” said Michael Mitsolglou, director of operations for the Broken Yolk in Pacific Beach. “It was a very small chance [of opening for dine-in service by Saturday], but we were hopeful.”

Mitsolglou said the restaurant has gone out of its way to spread out tables, create disposable menus and take dozens of other safety precautions. But San Diego restaurants still did not get the news many had been hoping for this week.

That’s not the case for local florists, which were among the businesses tapped Thursday by Newsom and local leaders for limited reopenings to begin as early as Friday.

“Whatever you lose in this time, you’re not going to recuperate, it’s gone,” said Maria Walker, owner of My Flower Shop in Point Loma.

The pandemic has forced the cancellations of weddings and events that she would normally do business for. With Mother’s Day around the corner, she hoped flower shops would get the stamp of approval to operate. She said shops have had to buy thousands of dollars in flowers in anticipation that they would be allowed to operate even without assurance they’d be allowed to.

“Exactly, what you’re doing is guessing,” she said.

Her faith was rewarded Thursday as Newsom confirmed flower shops would be among the businesses allowed to operate as long as they did it via curbside service or delivery.