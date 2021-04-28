Local exotic animal sanctuary takes in 3 new big cats

SAN DIEGO — The Alpine exotic animal sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears rescued three big cats this week from a Southern California facility that could no longer care for them.

The sanctuary welcomed the new editions Tuesday after driving them from their former home to East County in their “state-of-the-art animal transport hauler,” a modified trailer that staff says keeps the animals safe and secure.

“These are Lions Tigers & Bears’ first new residents of the year,” the shelter announced. “Lions Tigers & Bears is now home to these three cats and is providing them quality lifetime care.”

The cats include Lily, a female white tiger, Eli, a male African serval and Savannah, a female African serval.

The rescued animals will be placed in a quarantine habitat for about 30 days as they get to know workers at the sanctuary and they receive check-ups and other veterinary care.

Lions Tigers & Bears is located on over 90 acres of land just outside Alpine on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest. According to staff, twenty acres are developed with species-specific habitats for big cats and bears. It’s home to more than 60 rescued animals and 19 species, “including lions, tigers, American and Himalayan black bears, grizzly bears, bobcats, mountain lions, leopards, an African serval, llamas, horses, goats, sheep, chickens, a miniature horse, miniature donkey, peacocks, and a macaw,” the sanctuary’s website explains.

You can learn more and donate to their efforts here.