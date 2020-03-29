Local coronavirus count rises to 488

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego County residents who have been positively diagnosed with coronavirus rose from 417 on Friday to 488 on Saturday, according to local health officials.

News of the 71-case jump came just hours after Dr. Nicholas Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer, announced another county resident had succumbed to the virus, bringing the number of county residents who have died after contracting the virus to seven.

The latest county resident to die was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, Yphantides said. The man’s death was announced one day after county health officials said three others — a man in his mid-50s, a man in his 80s and a 25-year-old pharmacy technician with no known underlying health conditions — had died from the virus.

Of the county residents who have been positively diagnosed, three are under the age of 10 and 25 are 80 years old or older. Ninety-six patients have been hospitalized for treatment of their symptoms and 42 have been placed in intensive care.

Find out where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in San Diego County.