Local church holds Palm Sunday services online

SAN DIEGO — The seats in church buildings may be empty, but that doesn’t mean church is canceled.

During the coronavirus pandemic, health mandates have forced churches to move to online-only services. Pastor Miles McPherson with The Rock Church in San Diego said their church has actually been reaching more people in the last few weeks.

“There’s very hardly anybody in church in the whole country, but [God] is saying, ‘I still can reach people without having bodies in the building’ because it’s really not about the building — it’s about the people,” McPherson said.

Still, the coronavirus has brought a whole slew of new challenges for church pastors and staff when it comes to planning and filming services.

“It’s just a matter of planning and staying in touch with the office of emergency services on the phone,” McPherson said. “We’re on the phone every day with them saying, ‘What’s coming up? What might happen tomorrow so we can be ready tomorrow?”

The Rock Church has even partnered with the Office of Emergency Services to get highly-needed N95 respirator masks for local healthcare workers.

“We are repairing 300,000 N95 masks,” McPherson said. “If people want to volunteer, we’re going to be doing it all this week, and we’ll be doing it five days a week until we get them all done. If people could text the word INFO to 52525, they could sign up for a spot.”

It’s one of many ways the church has been giving people a chance to help and connect, even while social distancing.

It’s all happening as one of the church’s biggest Sundays all year is coming up next week: Easter Sunday. FOX 5 has partnered with The Rock to air the Easter Sunday message.

“The coronavirus crisis has brought all of us to our knees in some form or fashion, and people are needing hope,” McPherson said. “They want to hear messages of hope, and I’m so glad FOX 5 is responding to that and has acknowledged that need in the community.”

The Rock’s Easter message will air on FOX 5 San Diego on April 12 at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.