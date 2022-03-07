SAN DIEGO — Car businesses in San Diego are seeing a shift in their industry as gas prices continue its climb to record highs.

While the average gas price across the country is just over $4 a gallon, drivers are paying $5.383 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in San Diego County, according to data published by AAA.

“Oh gosh, it’s over six dollars in places,” driver Travis Thompson. “It’s outrageous.”

Dan Sobhani, of Cyrus Auto Sales, says he’s never seen anything like this car market in 30 years, with large size car owners trying to trade in their vehicles.

In 2008, Sobhani was forced to focus his business on hybrids after gas prices hit $4.11 nationally. But with the slow car production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the used car market is also dealing with extremely low inventory, driving prices of hybrids soaring.

Sobahni believes the government should ease gas prices internally.

“They cannot do this, they are going to damage the economy big time,” he said.

Sobhani, who has been through this turmoil before, takes the long view of the problem.

“They pay for it big time,” he added.