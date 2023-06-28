Kazuko and Kevin Masaryk celebrate at the National Homebrew Competition in San Diego. (Photo credit: American Homebrewers Association)

SAN DIEGO — The world’s largest amateur homebrew competition was held in San Diego last weekend and nine local brewers took home medals.

The 45th annual event took place at the Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley with more than 4,300 beers from 1,708 brewers in 40 style categories considered, according to the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Homebrewers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia as well as 13 other countries were represented during the competition.

The San Diego Brewers Guild says there were five Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal awarded to local brewers in the expansive competition. Here’s a complete list of winners from the San Diego area:

Gold

— Travis Hammond: Spice Mead category (49 entries)

— Brandon Holt (with Kevin Holt): American Pale Ale category (123 entries)

— Robert Knipper: Specialty IPA category (115 entries) Society of Barley Engineers

— David Moore (with David Harbick): Wood-Aged Beer category (103 entries)

— Lucas Orr: Strong British Ale category (77 entries)

Silver

— Kevin and Kazuko Masaryk: specialty IPA category (115 entries)

— Scott Rauvola: Seasonal Spiced Beer category (39 entries)

— Billy and Theresa Wilks: American Wild Ale (91 entries)

Bronze

— Christopher Johnson: Irish & British Stout category (161 entries)

“San Diego County is full of some of the world’s best brewers on both professional and amateur levels,” said San Diego Brewers Guild board member Erik Fowler. “We are excited to see all the recognition for the amazing beers being made here, whether at a brewery or at home.”

San Diego has the most craft brewery locations among all counties in the US with more than 150, trademarking the title “The Capital of Craft.”

This is the third time the National Homebrew Competition has taken place in San Diego.