Local black-owned restaurants see boost from widely shared social media list

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve been on social media in the past 24 hours, you’ve likely seen the list.

Chef Quinnton Austin, co-owner of Louisiana Purchase, a New Orleans French Quarter-themed restaurant in North Park.



“Oh yeah, all over the place, I’ve seen it everywhere,” said Chef Quinnton Austin, co-owner of Louisiana Purchase, a New Orleans French Quarter-themed restaurant in North Park.



“It’s posted on Yelp too!” said Riley Pearson, who was visiting San Diego for the day.



The list, which was posted online Tuesday, contains the names of roughly 30 local black-owned restaurants. It comes in the wake of the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, effectively a clarion call for locals to show support for San Diego’s black community.



“I don’t think he understood how Instagram worked,” said Flavors of East Africa general manager David Buelna of his boss, North Park restaurant owner June Owino.



“I saw we were getting tagged a lot and I don’t think he realized that would translate to volume,” Buelna said.



By the end of the day Tuesday, the small North Park restaurant brought in nearly $6,000 in revenue, a total roughly four times larger than a normal day, according to Buelna.



“Yesterday was the busiest day in our restaurant’s history,” he said. “I mean, it was nuts. Right at 11-o-clock, all our delivery companies was really going off like crazy, phones were going off. We had to stop answering our calls because we were starting to form a line out the door that started to look like a downtown nightclub.”



Nearby, Austin says his phone started ringing early Wednesday for people looking to order food to-go. By the afternoon, they had a long forming outside.



“I feel like everything people have been doing in San Diego is beautiful,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

A version of the list of black-owned eateries is posted below.