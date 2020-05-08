Local bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A 53-year-old bicyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries he suffered when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, who remains at large Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Bancroft Driver near Olive Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The victim was pedaling southbound on Bancroft Drive when a driver heading the same direction in a car — described only as a dark colored sedan — struck the rider from behind, ejecting him from his bike, Garrow said.

The motorist kept driving and was last seen heading southbound on Bancroft Drive, the officer said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Garrow said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call the CHP’s El Cajon field office at 619-401- 2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.