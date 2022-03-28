RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – One San Diego County animal center has raised nearly $200,000 to help out the people and animals of Ukraine.

According to a release from officials with the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, less than two weeks after asking San Diegans to donate to the cause, the center passed its goal of a $50,000 match. On Monday the Center announced that a total of $174,427 in aid was gifted to organizations that will assist the people and animals of Ukraine.

“It is important that donors understand that 100% of everything we have received has been sent directly to support the Ukrainian animal crisis,” explained Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. “The Center is even covering the cost of any bank fees charged in the wiring of funds so that animal-lovers donating to this cause can rest assured that their money is being utilized to assist with relief efforts and to ensure that loving pets are provided food, warmth and medical attention.”

The center had originally announced a match of up to $50,000, making way for a $100,000 donation to the cause. However, after the call-out was shared by Oscar-winner Diane Keaton and more on social media, donations from people across the United States have passed $124,000.

The Center has transferred the funds to the Estonia Animal Welfare Society and the Polish Society for the Protection of Animals, with both organizations currently working to provide valuable care and resources to both people and animals in need.

“Yesterday, we transferred half of the donation to UAnimals. The other half we used for shelter animals who need saving from Ukraine and for pets who have fled from Ukraine with their owners. We are working together with Lithuanian organizations to agree that their country will let animals in and they will keep the animals in quarantine,” said a representative for the Estonia Animal Welfare Society. “We will help them pay the transport, vaccinations and so on. Our Agriculture and Food Board are visiting pets who have fled here and we let them know that if the animals need more vaccinations or other help that we will help them pay the bill.”

If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can click here.