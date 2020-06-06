Local activist tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — Rev. Shane Harris, a local civil rights activist and president of the People’s Alliance for Justice, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesman for Harris, Jason Verrett, confirmed the diagnosis to FOX 5 over the phone Friday evening.

Harris, 28, recently returned from a five-day trip to Minneapolis, where he met the family of George Floyd. He then spoke Wednesday in La Mesa at a news conference held by a coalition of national and regional civil rights organizations alongside local elected officials to publicly condemn the death of Floyd, denounce looting and rioting in San Diego County and announce next steps for reform. The news conference was held in front of a Chase bank that was burned to the ground by rioters Saturday night.

It’s time for Black lives to truly matter from the west coast to the east coast to everything in between. ❤️✊🏽💯 https://t.co/mUA5e03NjW — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) June 2, 2020

Verrett said Harris was “OK” but no further information about his condition.