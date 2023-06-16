SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were in a standoff Friday with a suspect who barricaded themself inside a Hillcrest donut shop.

The suspect barricaded himself inside Donut Star, located at 601 W Washington Street, around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The circumstances that led to the standoff, and what time the police activity began are not yet known.

A SWAT team has been called out to the scene to assist, according to police.

Witnesses near the scene told FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers that the suspect brandished a weapon, possibly a knife, at one point.

Police closed off Washington Street in the area near Dove Street due to the large police presence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.