SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, husband of Chula Vista mother Maya “May” Millete, began Wednesday in a downtown San Diego courtroom.

Larry, 41, is accused of murdering Maya, who was 39 when she went missing two years ago. The mother of three was last seen on January 7, 2021 near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

Nine months later, on Oct. 19, 2021, investigators announced Larry had been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife. A Chula Vista police SWAT team arrested Larry as he was alone at the family home. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said she filed a criminal case against Larry the previous day based on evidence developed during the investigation.

Last September, Larry was found mentally competent to stand trial.

On Saturday, two years to the day after Maya was last seen, dozens of family members, friends, community leaders and even people who didn’t know Maya gathered to hike in her honor. Maya’s sister led the group on her favorite hike through Mount San Miguel Park.

