SAN DIEGO — Day three of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya "May" Millete, is underway.

Larry, 41, is accused of murdering Maya, who was 39 when she went missing two years ago. The mother of three was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

On the first day of the preliminary hearing, two witnesses were called to take the stand.

The first witness, Desteny Johnson, said she spoke to Maya the day she disappeared. Johnson works for Broaden Law, a family law firm in Chula Vista. Johnson testified that she answered the phone at the law firm when Maya called around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 to begin the process in seeking a divorce from Larry.

Johnson said that the following week after their initial phone call, her boss directed her to call Chula Vista Police Department to let them know they had spoken with Maya on Jan. 7.

The second witness called was David Garber, a forensic specialist with Chula Vista Police Department. Garber photographed evidence while serving a search warrant on Jan. 23 at the Millette home. The photographs showed several images of their home, both inside and outside, and their cars. The photos also showed a safe where Garber said he recovered several firearms and digital storage devices. He also testified that he found blood in the bathroom attached to the primary bedroom, but no further investigation into the blood was provided.

The second day of the preliminary hearing began with the continuation of Garber at the witness stand. The forensic specialist testified that he took two mouth swabs from Larry Millete on Jan. 23, 2021 during the search warrant. He said he photographed evidence in another search warrant on July 1, 2021, but the details of that were not talked about.

The missing Chula Vista mother’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, also took the witness stand to share more about their family history and to recount encounters between her sister and Larry. Maricris said she can recall one time “years ago” when Larry became violent.

Maricris also discussed text messages from Maya about borrowing money for a divorce lawyer, which occurred, according to evidence, shortly before the woman’s disappearance.

More witnesses are set to be called to the stand Friday.