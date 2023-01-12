SAN DIEGO — The second day of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete began Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom.

Larry Millete, 41, is accused of murdering his Maya “May” Millete, a Chula Vista mother who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

Larry appeared in the courtroom Wednesday wearing a mask and headphones. Judge Dwayne Moring allowed cameras and live streaming inside.

Court officials did not announce what witnesses were expected to speak Thursday.

The start of the preliminary hearing Wednesday marked the first time testimonies from witnesses have been made public in the case.

Two witnesses took the stand Wednesday. The first was Desteny Johnson, who works for Broaden Law, a family law firm in Chula Vista. Johnson said that she spoke to Maya the day she disappeared.

Johnson said that the following week after their initial phone call, her boss directed her to call Chula Vista Police Department to let them know they had spoken with Maya on Jan. 7

The other witness to take the stand was David Garber, a forensic specialist with Chula Vista Police Department.

Garber said he photographed the Millete home for evidence while serving a search warrant on Jan. 23. Garber said when he took photographs, he saw damage to the door in the main bedroom. He also said there were patches of the wall in the main bathroom upstairs that were unpainted, as if they has been patched.

The preliminary hearing is not a jury trial, but works as a mini-trial, without a jury, where counsel can call witnesses, display evidence and cross-examine witnesses. Larry’s future is in the hands of Judge Moring.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, the judge can rule that there is enough evidence to believe Larry committed a crime and a trial will be scheduled, or, on the other hand, the judge can rule the evidence does not establish probable cause Larry committed a crime and the judge has the ability to dismiss charges.