CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The pastor of a South Bay church says he's disappointed, but still hopeful after the Supreme Court rejected an appeal in a 5-4 vote challenging the state limits on church services.

The South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista argued the limits placed on church attendance violate the constitution and religious freedoms. Bishop Arthur Hodges, the senior pastor, told FOX 5 Saturday the legal battle is not over yet.