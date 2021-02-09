Little league’s tractor stolen, facilities vandalized

LA MESA, Calif. — As the Lake Murray Little League returned to the field for the first time in a year, they were devastated to find their storage facility broken into and vandalized.

“These kids aren’t going to school,” league president Denise Carlson said. “They don’t get to see their friends. Little league is our chance to give them something to look forward to.”

County health restrictions have barred them from practicing all year, so they don’t know exactly when the thieves broke in. The stolen items include the league’s Gator, a small tractor-like truck that rakes the field, making it safe to play.

“It’s our most important piece of equipment. It’s how we get ready for games. It’s how we get ready for practices,” Carlson said. “It makes me emotional. We are a nonprofit and we are limited this season with sponsors. We have very little money coming in and we haven’t even purchased uniforms yet.”

The thieves replaced the old lock they broke with another so no one noticed anything amiss until last week, when they learned the league could start playing again. They also found graffiti along the back of both dugouts, the sunshade and the snack bar.

“I felt almost violated when it happened,” Carlson said. “Because we, the board, spend a lot of time away from the field taking care of things, and then this happens.”

La Mesa police are investigating and the La Mesa Police Officers’ Association started a fundraiser, which has already raised close to their goal of $8,000.

Carlson said they just want to take to the field and practice again, and when it’s safe, resume games.

“Hopefully once we get in the red tier, we get to play some baseball. That’s all our goal is, to let the kids play ball,” she said.