Little Italy restaurants brace for shutdown

SAN DIEGO — Restaurants across the county will have to halt outdoor dining under the new stay-at-home order that takes effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

“It’s tough going from open to close, open to close,” Queenstown Public House Manager Katie Reinholtsen said. “Especially for our employees. We’re a family here, so it’s really hard.”

San Diegans won’t be able to dine at restaurants during the three-week stay-at-home order, which was triggered when ICU availability fell below 15% in the Southern California region. Restaurants can still offer takeout, pick-up or delivery.

“The hit for us, it’s a lot,” Reinholtsen said. “Probably about a 90% hit. We’ll have only about 10% of what we usually do.”

Reinholtsen said with the holidays right around the corner, she is worried about her staff.

“It’s hard telling them, ‘Hey, you don’t have a job for the next three weeks.'”

Customers in Little Italy said Saturday that they feel for restaurant owners and workers. Many were hoping the next three weeks under the stay-at-home order will help bring cases down. A record-breaking 2,287 cases were confirmed Saturday with hospitalizations on the rise.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that has to be done,” customer Bruce Wininger said. “I really feel for the people who work in this industry and other industries that are affected by it, but we also have friends that are in the healthcare business and our daughter-in-law is a nurse. They see firsthand what this virus does to people when they’re in the hospital, so it’s rough time for everybody.”

Customers told FOX 5 they will do everything they can to support local businesses during the shutdown.

“Yes, it’s different,” customer Leslie Wininger said. “Christmas is a special time, but you know it’s very temporary and we just have to muddle through it.”