SAN DIEGO – A fire broke out early Saturday outside of the Mona Lisa Italian Foods in Little Italy, extending into the building and causing smoke damage.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2061 India St. and extinguished the fire before 4 a.m. Video of the incident from OnScene.TV shows a portion of the exterior near a stock room blackened from the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries have been reported.