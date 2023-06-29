SAN DIEGO — San Diego is known for its farmer markets, but one stood out in the eyes of one travel website.

Little Italy Mercato was nominated as one of the ten best farmers markets in the country by USA Today.

“USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are renowned for recognizing exceptional establishments and attractions across the United States, and the nomination of Little Italy Mercato highlights its significance and success within the local community,” the travel organization said in a press release Thursday.

Open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Little Italy Mercato features farm fresh produce, pastured eggs, poultry, meat, nuts, plants, fish, olive oil, bread, sauces and much more from local food makers.

On Saturdays, the market covers six city blocks on West Date Street from west of Kettner Blvd to Front Street while on Wednesdays, the market fills three blocks from Kettner Blvd to State Street.

Voting for the 10Best Farmers Markets will continue until July 3.