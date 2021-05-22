Little change to average San Diego County gas price

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.161 after increasing two-tenths of a cent for three consecutive days.

The average price has risen 23 of the past 25 days, increasing 12.3 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 15, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.2 cents higher than one week ago, 13.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.292 greater than one year ago. It has risen 112 of the past 122 days, increasing 81.6 cents, and 93.4 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.