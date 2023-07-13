SAN DIEGO — The first anniversary of the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit was celebrated at the Birch Aquarium Wednesday with “fish cakes” and beach balls.

Visitors have been given the opportunity to be immersed in the world of Little Blue Penguins for a full year now after the exhibit opened on July 12, 2022.

According to a Birch Aquarium representative Beth Chee, this marked the biggest addition to the the public outreach center in 30 years.

“Guests from all over the country have enjoyed the opportunity to to see the world’s smallest penguins in person, especially fan favorites Azulito, Cornelius, Nero, Persimmon (aka Percy) and Reka,” said Chee.

The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit showcases the world’s smallest penguins on their journey from hatchlings to adults, as explained on the aquarium’s information page.

At less than 12 inches tall and only weighing between two and 3 pounds, these tiny penguins are known for their “unique blue color, and their big personalities.”

That could be seen at the pool party Wednesday in honor of their time at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The playful creatures snacked on their fish treats while playing with beach balls and bubbles.

A Little Blue Penguin at Birch Aquarium enjoys “fish cakes.” (Photo: Jordann Tomasek/ Birch Aquarium at Scripps)

Birch Aquarium is the only aquarium in the Western US to house these gregarious seabirds. Penguin feeding presentations are held daily at 10 a.m.

Tickets for adults are $24.95, child passes are $19.95, seniors get in for $22.95 an college students with a valid ID can also enter for $22.95. Annual memberships are also available.